JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 171.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 215,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

