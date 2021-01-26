JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,768.67, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

