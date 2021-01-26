John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

JBSS opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

