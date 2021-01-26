Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of JCI opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

