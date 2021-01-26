Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after purchasing an additional 864,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

