Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

