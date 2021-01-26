Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

