Johnson & Johnson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 71,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 39,646 call options.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 842,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,595,000 after acquiring an additional 93,493 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

JNJ traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $166.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

