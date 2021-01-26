Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.34

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $84.34, with a volume of 1551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

