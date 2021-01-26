JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €97.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA DG opened at €78.72 ($92.61) on Friday. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.83.

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.