JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $402.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.