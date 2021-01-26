JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 802.44 ($10.48). Approximately 1,083,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 710,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778 ($10.16).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.99. The firm has a market cap of £611.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,272 ($13,420.43).

