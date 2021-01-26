JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99. 1,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.