Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,789 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDS. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.