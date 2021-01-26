Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

