Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Entergy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Entergy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

