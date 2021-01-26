Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

