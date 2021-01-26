Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

