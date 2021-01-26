Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.