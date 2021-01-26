JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $232,085.18 and $23,436.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00128338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00279328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038254 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.