JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,194 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

