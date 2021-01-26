JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.