JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

