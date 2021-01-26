JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

