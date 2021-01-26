K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) stock opened at C$37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.92 million and a PE ratio of 104.50. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.45.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

