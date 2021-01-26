K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

KBL opened at C$37.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$398.92 million and a PE ratio of 104.50. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

