K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.35.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.76.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

