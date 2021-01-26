K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

KNTNF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

