Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,219. The stock has a market cap of $390.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.