KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.58 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

