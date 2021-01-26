KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $23.33 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.11% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 527,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

