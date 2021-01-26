KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 171 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $292.50 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

