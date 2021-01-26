KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 29,152 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,152 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.26 and its 200-day moving average is $268.53.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.