Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $203.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $218.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

