Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.