Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.77

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 24106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

