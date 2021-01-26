Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14,609.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

