Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,591 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

