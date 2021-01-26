Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 28,042.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

