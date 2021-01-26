Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 227.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.66% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

