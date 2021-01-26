Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 449,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 148,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

