Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.