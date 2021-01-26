Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLIX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 318.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

CLIX stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $100.50.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.