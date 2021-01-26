Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,074 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.