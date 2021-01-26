Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

