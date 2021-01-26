Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $41.55.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

