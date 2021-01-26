Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

