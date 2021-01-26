Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

