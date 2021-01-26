Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

