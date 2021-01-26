Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

